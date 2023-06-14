(CNN) — Houston police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old K-9 who suffered heat exhaustion Monday after being left in an air-conditioned patrol car when the engine unexpectedly shut off, police said.

Houston Police Department K-9 vehicles are equipped with a system that notifies the handler, activates cooling fans and rolls down the windows should a vehicle shut down, police said. However, “this did not happen in this instance,” the Houston Police Department said in a news release.