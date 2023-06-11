(CNN) — At least 10 wedding guests have been killed in a bus crash after the vehicle they had hired to transport them from the ceremony overturned in the Hunter Valley, a popular wine-growing region of Australia.

The bus was traveling through a roundabout when it rolled near the New South Wales town of Greta, about two and a half hours northwest of Sydney, at about 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday, according to NSW police.