Hong Kong police condemned for issuing cash bounty for exiled democracy activists

Hong Kong national police issued bounties for eight exiled democracy activists, including former lawmaker Nathan Law.

 Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — Hong Kong police on Monday placed $1 million ($127,603) bounties on eight prominent democracy activists in self-imposed exile, in a move strongly condemned by rights groups and Western governments.

The activists, including former lawmakers Nathan Law, Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, have been accused of violating national security offenses ranging from collusion with foreign forces to subversion of state power.