Hong Kong (CNN) — Hong Kong police have arrested four people on suspicion of financially aiding activists abroad, just days after they offered bounties for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy figures living in self-imposed exile.

The four, ages 26 to 28, were arrested on Wednesday for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, according to the police’s national security department – the offense Beijing outlawed in the semi-autonomous city under a national security law introduced three years ago.