Hong Kong (CNN) — Schools and businesses closed while hundreds of flights were canceled in Hong Kong and other parts of southern China on Friday as Typhoon Saola swept close to the coast, bringing strong winds and heavy rain in what could be the region’s strongest storm in five years.

It had been a super typhoon on Thursday, but was downgraded to typhoon status Friday – though still remains the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 220 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour).

CNN’s Sophie Jeong and Sarita Harilela in Hong Kong contributed reporting.