(CNN) — Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, died this week in Dallas, just two days after the death of his wife, according to an obituary provided by his family. He was 96.

Hogues, who served in the US military as an airplane mechanic and attained the enlisted rank of staff sergeant, died Tuesday and his wife, Mattie Bell, died Sunday, the obituary said. The pair was married for more than 70 years.