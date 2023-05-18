(CNN) — Three Black former employees of the homebuilding company PulteGroup are suing the company for allegedly violating their civil rights, citing several incidents that include a White executive bringing a noose to a meeting with employees.

The suit was filed in Michigan’s Ingham County Circuit Court earlier this month by attorneys representing Idus Hartsfield, Richard Turnbow and Roderick Hunter, who live in Georgia. In their suit, the former employees accuse the construction company of racial discrimination, fostering a hostile work environment and retaliating against Black employees.