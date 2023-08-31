College Football's landscape -- and game -- are changing forever
(CNN) — When it comes to tradition, passion and rivalries, there is nothing quite like college football. But we all need to cherish this 2023 season because, after it, the sport will never be the same.

This will be the last season for the Pac-12 as we know it. The last for the Big 12 with Texas and Oklahoma. And the last with just four playoff teams.