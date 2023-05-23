(CNN) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death, sat wordlessly in court during his arraignment on Wednesday as a judge read aloud the murder and burglary charges against him and asked whether the suspect was prepared to announce his plea.

Instead of entering a plea, Kohberger’s attorney replied, “Your honor, we are standing silent.”

CNN’s Dakin Andone, Jason Kravarik, Alaa Elassar, Eric Levenson, Emma Tucker and Pamela Brown contributed to this report.