(CNN) — Gaze up into the sky next week, and you might catch a glimpse of the Da Vinci glow.

It’s a phenomenon that can happen around sunset when a crescent moon is on the horizon, but the outline of a full moon is visible. The Da Vinci glow is a common occurrence, and easy to see, said Christine Shupla, the science engagement manager at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston. But its appearance was once an inscrutable mystery.