Here’s how much Lake Mead could rise after an epic winter and new water cuts

(CNN) — Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, spent much of last spring and summer in free fall.

Over the course of four months, Mead’s elevation plummeted an astonishing 20 feet, first exposing one of the lake’s huge intake valves in April before revealing more sinister things – multiple sets of human remains, including one police said was the result of a decades-old homicide.