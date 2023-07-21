DeSantis plots legal move against Bud Light
New York (CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sets his sights on Bud Light, the latest development in what has turned into an ongoing crisis for the beer brand following its brief partnership with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is trans, four months ago.

DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, suggested that Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) “breached legal duties owed to its shareholders” as a result of its “decision to associate its Bud Light brand with radical social ideologies” in a Thursday letter to the state’s pension fund manager. Mulvaney made a couple of bubbly promotional posts on social media featuring Bud Light with the hashtag #budlightpartner to signal a sponsorship.

