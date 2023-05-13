Gavin Guffey sent a message to his younger brother and friends in the predawn hours of July 27 last year. It was short and cryptic: The heart-shaped symbol of love -- <3 -- on a Black background.

Minutes later, in a hallway bathroom a few steps from his room, the 17-year-old fatally shot himself. His father, Brandon Guffey, says he was at their home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, when he heard a loud thud -- almost like someone had slammed a bowling ball to the floor.