'There are so many questions' about Hawaii wildfires, says state's Lieutenant Gov.
New York (CNN) — Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries tumbled more than 20% on Thursday following a report that the largest power provider in Hawaii could be considering restructuring as it faces an onslaught of costly lawsuits for the role it may have played in Maui’s devastating wildfires.

The company’s stock is down more than 73% so far this year.