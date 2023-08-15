Lawsuit alleges power lines a factor in Hawaii wildfire
Video play button

New York (CNN) — Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stock plummeted more than 30% Tuesday after S&P Global downgraded the company’s credit rating to junk.

S&P Global downgraded Hawaiian Electric (HE)and all of its subsidiaries to BB-, after a class action lawsuit alleged that strong winds knocked over the electric company’s energized power lines, causing the devastating wildfires that killed nearly 100 people.

CNN’s Eva Rothenberg contributed to this report.