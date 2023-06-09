(CNN) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green assisted a man who was injured after falling from the bed of a pickup truck Thursday, marking the second time in three weeks the former emergency room physician responded to a roadside emergency.

The most recent incident happened as Green was traveling in Kauai and a man sitting on a chair in the back of a pickup truck in front of the governor’s vehicle was thrown from the truck, the governor’s spokesperson, Makana McClellan, said in a statement.