At least 80 people have died in the wildfires that torched Maui, making the fire Hawaii's deadliest natural disaster in state history.

(CNN) — Lahaina resident Cole Millington, his dog and a go bag at his side, was already behind the wheel of his truck late Tuesday afternoon when an emergency alert appeared on his phone.

“There wasn’t really an evacuation notice for us,” Millington said. The real warning, he said, came from the “huge plume of black smoke” in the sky over Lahaina.

