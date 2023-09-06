CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman joins CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio's 22-year sentence and the effect it has on Donald Trump.

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday called for “accountability” for the events of January 6, 2021, marking a notable departure from the White House’s policy of silence on former President Donald Trump’s legal issues.

“Let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may,” Harris told the Associated Press in an interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she is attending the US-ASEAN summit.