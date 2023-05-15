(CNN) — The 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed three people and wounded six others, including two law enforcement officers, in Farmington, New Mexico, used three guns, the city’s police chief said Monday in a video news statement.

Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the assailant, who was killed by responding officers, used an AR-15-style rifle and two other guns as he roamed a quarter-mile area through a neighborhood Monday morning.

