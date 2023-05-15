Gunman who killed 3 people and injured 2 officers in Farmington, New Mexico, was 18 years old, police say

A video recorded by Facebook user Larry Jacquez shows the police response following the shooting in Farmington on May 15.

 Courtesy Larry Jacquez

The gunman who on Monday shot and killed three people and wounded multiple others, including two law enforcement officers, in Farmington, New Mexico, was 18 years old, the deputy police chief told reporters.

Police didn't say what kind of weapon the gunman used before he was killed by responding officers. Farmington police Deputy Chief Baric Crum said four officers responded to multiple 911 calls about gunfire at about 11 a.m. MT.

CNN's Dave Alsup, Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this reporting.