Gunman who killed 3 and injured others in New Mexico appears to have roamed a neighborhood and fired at random, police say

(CNN) — The teenage gunman who killed three people and wounded six others in New Mexico appeared to target victims at random as he roamed a neighborhood, using at least three guns – including an AR-15-style rifle – to fire at homes, cars and other targets before police shot him dead, authorities said.

The attack leaves yet another American community “reeling in anguish and disbelief,” Farmington’s mayor said. Still, “there were no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted” Monday by the 18-year-old, its police chief said, nodding to the wider US scourge of gun violence that’s tallied 225 mass shootings in the first 20 weeks of the year.

