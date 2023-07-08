Gunman riding scooter in Queens kills 1 person and injures 3 others in back-to-back ‘random’ shootings, New York police say

One person died and three others were wounded in a string of shootings in Queens, New York police announced on July 8.

 Zenebou Sylla/CNN

(CNN) — One person died and three others were wounded Saturday in a string of shootings in Brooklyn and Queens that New York police described as “random” in nature.

A gunman riding an illegal scooter without a license plate opened fire at five different locations in Jamaica, a neighborhood in the Queens borough, and in Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department.

CNN’s Alaa Elassar contributed to his report.