Gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting found guilty of all 63 federal charges

(CNN) — Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, was convicted by a federal jury Friday on all 63 charges against him.

Bowers, 50, now faces the possibility of the death sentence at the hands of the same jury for the deadliest attack ever on Jewish people in the US.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi, Sarah Boxer and Laura Dolan contributed to this report.