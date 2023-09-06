Why Avlon says Tuberville is risking America's military readiness
(CNN) — The escalating feud between Democrats and Sen. Tommy Tuberville over the Alabama Republican’s blockade of roughly 300 military nominees could soon lead to an even riskier situation: Holding up the confirmation of the nation’s highest-ranking military officer.

Gen. C.Q. Brown, who was nominated to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, needs to be confirmed by the time the outgoing chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, is slated to leave his post when his term expires on October 1.

