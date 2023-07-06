(CNN) — Sweden’s Prosecution Authority has charged climate activist Greta Thunberg with disobeying law enforcement after she allegedly refused to leave the scene of a climate protest in Malmö in June

“The prosecutor has filed charges against a young woman who, on June 19 this year, participated in a climate demonstration which, according to the prosecution, caused disruption to traffic in Malmö,” the statement said. The woman “refused to obey the police command to leave the scene,” it added.