(CNN) — The Russian branch of Greenpeace International has been forced to shut down after officials in the country declared the organization’s activities as “undesirable.”

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office said in a Telegram statement Friday that it decided to “recognize Greenpeace’s activities as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation,” and claimed that the activities of Greenpeace International “represent a threat to the fundamental constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.”