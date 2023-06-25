Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis wins repeat election in early results, securing clear parliamentary majority

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of Greece’s center right New Democracy party, has won a second four-year term as prime minister in a resounding electoral victory on June 25. Mitsotakis is seen here delivering a speech on Sunday in Athens, Greece.

 Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of Greece’s center-right New Democracy party, has won a second four-year term as prime minister.

Mitsotakis is now set to return to the prime minister’s office in a stronger position with his party’s resounding victory in Sunday’s elections, which were dominated by financial stability and cost-of-living issues.