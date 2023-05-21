Athens (CNN) — Greece’s ruling New Democracy party scored a crushing victory in parliamentary elections Sunday but fell short of winning an outright majority in a vote dominated by the cost-of-living crisis, a wiretapping scandal and anger over the country’s deadliest-ever train crash.

With more than 99% of votes counted, ruling center-right party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, surpassed all expectations garnering more than 40% of the vote in a result he described as a “political earthquake.”