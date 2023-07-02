Grandmother of teen killed in police stop calls for calm, as France prepares for sixth night of violence

Riot police officers in Paris, France. The mayor of a Paris suburb has said his home was attacked early Sunday morning, calling it “an assassination attempt” on his family amid ongoing unrest in the country.

 Juan Medina/Reuters

(CNN) — The grandmother of the 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a police officer in a Paris suburb has called for an end to the violence that erupted in the aftermath of his death, as French authorities gear up for a sixth night of rioting.

Victim Nahel Merzouk’s grandmother appealed to protesters on Sunday, telling CNN’s affiliate BFMTV: “They should not damage the schools, not break the buses, it was the moms who take the buses.”