Grand jury votes to indict Marine veteran who held homeless man in fatal chokehold on NYC subway

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny, seen here, on May 12, the retired US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

 David Dee Delgado/Reuters

(CNN) — A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, according to a source with knowledge of the case. 

Penny, 24, was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges. The Manhattan District Attorney is expected to formally announce the grand jury’s indictment, which is under seal, on Thursday.