Gavel

Gavel

(CNN) — A grand jury in Colorado indicted a New York woman on felony charges for allegedly verbally threatening several businesses serving the LGBTQ community in the Denver area, including telling an establishment it would get “shot up like Club Q.”

Sharon Robinson, 40, is accused of calling at least four businesses located in Denver and Glendale, Colorado, just weeks after an assailant shot and killed five people in late November at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

CNN’s Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.