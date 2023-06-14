Grand jury indicts Marine veteran who held homeless man in fatal chokehold on NYC subway

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny, seen here, on May 12, the retired US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

 David Dee Delgado/Reuters

(CNN) — A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who held the homeless Black man and street artist Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, a Manhattan District Attorney’s spokesperson told CNN.

Penny, 24, was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges. An arraignment is expected to be held on June 28, the spokesperson said.

