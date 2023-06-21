(CNN) — Prosecutors investigating six former Georgia sheriff’s deputies fired for their involvement in the death of a man being held in a county jail last year will present the case in front of a grand jury in the coming weeks, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

The deputies were terminated after the November in-custody death of 38-year-old Terry Lee Thurmond, who was being held at the Clayton County jail south of Atlanta. The county medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

CNN’s Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.