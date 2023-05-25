Alphabet

Alphabet

Google's parent said Jan. 20 it is laying off 12,000 workers across product areas and regions, or 6% of its workforce. Alphabet added 50,000 workers over the past two years as the pandemic created greater demand for its services. But recent recession fears has advertisers pulling back from its core digital ad business.

"Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth," CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

(CNN) — A game entitled “Slavery Simulator,” where players can “buy and sell” enslaved Black characters, has been taken down from Google’s app store after widespread criticism from Brazilian social media users.

The app, developed by Magnus Games, was launched on Google’s Play Store on April 20 and was downloaded more than 1000 times before it was removed on Wednesday, according to a statement from Google to CNN Brasil.