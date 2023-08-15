Giuliani says he's 'more excited' now after being indicted. Hear why
Video play button

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani is staring down hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills and sanctions amid numerous lawsuits in addition to the new criminal charges – related to his work for Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

In court on Monday, the former New York City mayor said the legal quagmires have left him effectively out of cash. He even appears to have responded to some of the money crunch by listing for sale a 3-bedroom Manhattan apartment he owns for $6.5 million.

CNN’s Paula Reid, Marshall Cohen and Kara Scannell contributed to this report.