A Georgia sheriff resigned and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge Monday after he grabbed TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett's chest in January 2022, his attorney said. CNN affiliate WSB reports.

(CNN) — Editor’s Note: This story contains disturbing content.

A Georgia sheriff resigned and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge Monday after he grabbed TV’s Judge Glenda Hatchett’s chest in January 2022, his attorney said.