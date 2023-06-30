(CNN) — A Georgia teacher is facing termination after reading a book about gender identity – which some parents complained was controversial – to her fifth grade class.

Cobb County School District (CCSD) informed the teacher, Katherine Rinderle, that it “intends to terminate” her employment at Due West Elementary School after she read the book “My Shadow is Purple” to her students, according to a charge letter from the school district reviewed by CNN. The school district told Rinderle that she was being fired “on the grounds of insubordination, willful neglect of duties and any other good and sufficient cause.”