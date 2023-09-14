Legal analyst explains how Trump will be 'collateral damage' in GA case
Video play button

Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump, along with 16 co-defendants, will not go to trial in October with two other defendants in the Georgia election subversion case but will move forward on their own schedule, with a trial date yet be announced, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee announced Thursday.

The two remaining co-defendants, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, sought speedy trials and are scheduled to begin in October.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes contributed to this reporting.