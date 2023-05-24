Gabby Petito’s parents get copy of ‘burn after reading’ letter that Brian Laundrie’s mom wrote him

(CNN) — Gabby Petito’s parents now have a copy of a letter Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote to her son, which included references to getting a shovel and burying a body.

Attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County, Florida, courtroom Wednesday over whether the letter is relevant to the lawsuit brought by Gabby Petito’s parents against Laundrie’s parents and the Laundries’ former attorney.