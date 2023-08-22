Tickets to Fyre Festival 2 already sold out, founder says
Video play button

(CNN) — Founder of the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival Billy McFarland appears ready for round two.

McFarland, who served time in federal prison for crimes related to his involvement in the 2017 fest that fell apart in grand fashion, announced on his Instagram page on Sunday that tickets for “Fyre Festival 2” are now on sale, and on Tuesday he updated via his social media that the first batch of tickets were already sold out.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.