Funeral held for French teenager as arrests mount on fifth night of protests

Paris, France (CNN) — A tense atmosphere lingered in Nanterre on Saturday following the funeral of a French teenager who was fatally shot by police in the Paris suburb earlier this week.

Arrests continued to mount with more than 1,300 people detained Friday overnight into Saturday and another 121 people arrested Saturday during the fifth night of nationwide protests in France after the 17-year-old’s death, according to the French Interior Ministry.

CNN’s Xiaofei Xu reported from Paris. CNN’s

Caitlin Hu

, Teele Rebane and

Heather Chen

contributed to this report.