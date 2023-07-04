(CNN) — After a police officer in France shot dead unarmed 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop in Paris last week, two fundraisers were set up. One, to support the teen’s mother. The other, for the family of the police officer who shot him.

By Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser for the police officer had topped €1.5 million ($1.6 million), while that for Nahel had raised just over €380,000 ($414,000). More than 78,000 people had donated to support the police officer, while just over 20,000 had donated to support Nahel.

