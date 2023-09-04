Bogged-down vehicles slowly escape Burning Man festival
(CNN) — The first time Masha Maltsava attended Burning Man – the annual “ephemeral city” that attracts thousands of free-spirited revelers in the Nevada desert – she over packed.

“I prepared for maybe three months,” she recalled in an interview with CNN. “And I read all the packing lists, all the Reddit threads, all the WhatsApp chats, preparing for Burning Man last year.”