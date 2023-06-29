France sees third night of violence after 17-year-old shot dead by police

Paris (CNN) — Parisian suburbs imposed curfews on Thursday as France saw a third night of protests across the country following the fatal police shooting of a teenage boy that was captured on video.

Demonstrations resumed on Thursday night, with confrontations between protesters and police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre – where the 17-year-old named Nahel was killed days before – and in the southern port city of Marseille, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

