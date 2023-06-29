France braces for more violence after 17-year-old shot dead by police

Paris (CNN) — France is bracing for what could be a third night of violent protests following the fatal police shooting of a teenage boy that was captured on video.

The French Interior Ministry said it plans to deploy 40,000 police officers across the country Thursday – including 5,000 in Paris – to quell any potential unrest.

