Watch: Fox News host Greg Gutfeld goes on sexist rant
(CNN) — One of Fox News’ top hosts said that many of the world’s problems would be solved if women were to vanish from the planet.

Greg Gutfeld, the right-wing channel’s resident jester who was recently promoted to host his own prime time hour, made a series of brazenly sexist comments on Monday’s edition of “The Five” during a discussion on looting.