Four toddlers among victims of knife attack in southeast France, officials say

French MPs hold a minute's silence after the knife attack in Annecy.

 Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Four toddlers were hospitalized after a brutal stabbing attack on Thursday in Annecy, France, that triggered a wave of panic in the Alpine town.

Two adults were also injured in the attack, at least one of them requiring surgery, Annecy mayor François Astorg said. The injured were treated in hospitals in Geneva and Grenoble, according to Astorg, who added that some of the children were in a stable condition after leaving the operating theater.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls, Amy Croffey and Zahid Mahmood contributed reporting.