(CNN) — Law enforcement officers in Texas have recovered the bodies of four drowned migrants, including an infant, from the Rio Grande River along the US-Mexico border since Saturday, an official said.

The drownings come just days before Texas officials are expected to begin establishing a floating water barrier along parts of the Rio Grande in an attempt to deter illegal border crossings. The first 1,000 feet of the barrier are set to be deployed near Eagle Pass beginning July 7, Governor Gregg Abbott and other officials announced last month.

CNN’s Rosa Flores contributed to this report.