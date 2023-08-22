See the urgent rescue to save children trapped in chairlift
Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) — Four children have been rescued from a chairlift dangling 900 feet over a mountainous region in Pakistan for at least 10 hours, a military source told CNN, as the race to save two other children and two adults stuck inside the cable car continued Tuesday.

The children were traveling to school in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when one of the chairlift’s cables snapped at 8:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Tanveer Ur Rehman, deputy commissioner of Battagram district, said.