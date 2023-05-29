Bogota, Colombia (CNN) — “We had not been in air for more than 30 seconds… suddenly, the engine started coughing. We could see the propeller slowing down and the plane losing altitude,” says Diego Londoño, a 30-year-old man from the remote Colombian Amazon town of Mitú, who was flying from his hometown to San Jose del Guaviare three months ago when the plane suddenly lost power midair.

“It was all very fast, in a matter of minutes we were back on the ground, and nothing happened,” he continues – brushing off the close call as a regular occurrence for any traveler in the area.